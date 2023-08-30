WeAreTechWomen are proud to announce our 2023 TechWomen100 shortlist

The TechWomen100 Awards, now in its sixth year, is dedicated to recognising the extraordinary achievements of women who have made indelible marks in various domains of the tech industry. From software development and data science to cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, these awardees exemplify the spirit of creativity, perseverance, and advancement that drive the tech sector forward.

The 216 finalists were selected from a pool of over 1300 exceptional nominees, each of whom has demonstrated exceptional skills, leadership, and a passion for driving change in their respective fields. Their accomplishments have not only elevated their careers but have also inspired others to pursue their dreams and break down barriers in the tech world.

The full shortlist includes individuals from 107 private and public sector organisations such as Amazon, BT, Deloitte, KPMG, PwC, UBS, BT, Microsoft, Barclays, TFL, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, GSK, Next, Imperial College, LSEG, IBM, The Cabinet Office, ATOS and many more.

This year’s shortlist showcases remarkable women within the technology sector who are leading incredible initiatives to attract girls to pursue STEM careers. For example, Emily Hall Strutt who has been instrumental in encouraging girls into STEM through Empiric’s social enterprise, Next Tech Girls. Emily’s initiative aims to inspire girls and young women from underrepresented backgrounds to pursue a career in tech. To date, she has engaged 3,100 girls aged 10-18 across the country. The list also features Toni Scullion, a teacher who founded the charity dressCode which aims to help close the gender gap in Computing Science and help increase the uptake of Computing Science in secondary schools. Toni’s charity has also issued 100 Hopper awards to individual girls across Scotland to showcase young STEM role models.

The shortlist also features innovators such as Dr Chun Huang, Senior Lecturer, Department of Materials, Imperial College London. Dr Chun Huang is helping with climate change by using renewable sources such as solar and wind to improve the performance of batteries for electric transportation and electrical energy storage. We also shine a spotlight on the work of Mediha Meltem Limon from Goldman Sachs who developed a smartwatch that could detect Atrial Fibrillation using deep learning models. Mediha also represented Turkey and the Middle East and Africa Region at the Microsoft Imagine Cup World finals where she helped develop “Proland”, a machine learning solution integrated into a mobile app to help farmers use their land more efficiently.

Aside from the individual shortlist of 200 women, the awards also shine a spotlight on several other individuals such as men who are championing women in the sector by demonstrating allyship, leaders of women in tech networks who are creating communities to provide support to women in the industry, companies who are demonstrating impact by supporting the progression of women in tech through their development programmes, and global role models who are creating industry impact in their respective countries.

The awards also offer all short listers (with the exception of our Champion, Company, Men for Gender Balance and Network awards) the opportunity to win our public vote award. This separate award enables the public to cast their vote for one overall winner from our shortlist.