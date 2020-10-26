WeAreTechWomen’s 2020 TechWomen100 shortlist announced

WeAreTechWomen is extremely proud to announce the TechWomen100 shortlist for 2020.

Since August 2020, WeAreTechWomen has been searching the UK for the best female tech talent in the country. With the support of headline sponsor BAE Systems, WeAreTechWomen has now identified a shortlist of 200.

The TechWomen100 awards are the first of their kind to focus solely on the female tech talent pipeline and to also recognise the impact of champions, companies and networks that are leading the way for future generations of tech talent. Highlighting the achievements of these women is part of WeAreTechWomen’s campaign to shine a spotlight on 1000 future female leaders in technology by 2025.

The shortlist showcases remarkable women within the technology and STEM sector, including Susan Jason, a Principal Systems Engineer and Head of Outreach at In-Space Missions, who led the final test phases of the Faraday-1 commercial rideshare nanosatellite; Charlene Hunter, who founded Coding Black Females, to inspire, provide opportunities and showcase the talents of black women in tech; and Heather Black, who founded Supermums, which helps upskill mums (and dads) back into flexible work in the Salesforce ecosystem.

The awards also recognise Champions, Networks and Companies, who are all actively supporting the progression of women in tech and STEM. New for this year, the TechWomen100 awards are also celebrating women in tech from outside the UK, in the Global Award for Achievement category.

The full shortlist includes individuals from leading firms such as Monzo Bank, IBM, Adobe, PayPal, Trainline, BT, Visa, Jaguar Land Rover and many more.

Over the nomination period, we received over 700 nominations from across the UK and Northern Ireland. The calibre of entries for these awards was exceptional and all of the judges stated how difficult it was to arrive at the shortlist due to the amazing achievements of our nominees.

Speaking about the awards, Theresa Palmer, Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, said, “Year after year we choose to partner with the WeAreTheCity organisation for one simple reason. They get it. The TechWomen100 awards offers on-going opportunities and membership to a wealth of information and networking to a community of women at the forefront of changing an industry globally.”

“At BAE Systems Applied Intelligence we want to help drive that in any way that we can. Our industry depends on the best and brightest and supporting the growth and development of women in all roles across the technology industry. In a year when we can no longer see the diversity in our meeting rooms and client sites it seemed fitting to step up and headline such an important event. We see the value in celebrating what makes us unique and are very proud to be headline sponsor of the TechWomen100 awards.”

Vanessa Vallely, Managing Director of WeAreTechWomen said, “At WeAreTechWomen, we have made it our personal mission to shine a spotlight on women working in tech. Our strategic aim is to highlight 500 female future leaders in technology by 2022.”

“The response to this year’s awards has been fantastic and the calibre of entries has been outstanding. I am so proud to see so many women in tech recognised for their achievements and really look forward to seeing who our final winners will be in November.”

You can view our full shortlist below:

Individual Shortlist

Champion Shortlist

Global Award for Achievement Shortlist

Network Shortlist

Company Shortlist

The public vote of support is now open for our 200 individual shortlist nominees. We are currently experiencing a high volume of traffic on WeAreTechWomen, which we are currently fixing with our hosting providers. In the meantime, you can vote via email at [email protected] and by placing the individual’s full name and company in the title.

*Please note there is no public vote for Champions, Companies , Global Award for Achievement or Networks.

The 2020 awards are kindly powered by BAE Systems and sponsored by Accenture, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Oliver Wyman and OpenFin.

We would like to personally thank our judges who all gave up their valuable time to assemble our shortlist and to help WeAreTechWomen recognise the fantastic achievements of all of our amazing nominees.

Congratulations to all of our shortlisted nominees and best of luck in the next round of judging.

The final list will be announced 16 November. Finalists will be invited to attend a virtual award’s ceremony on 08 December.

