11/02/2022

Recommended Read: Have life YOUR way: Living your wealthy life forever, without the money running out | Claire Sweet

Recommended Read: Have life YOUR way: Living your wealthy life forever, without the money running out | Claire Sweet

Have life your way, Claire Sweet book coverYou didn’t go into business just to make money, you wanted to create an impact and make a difference in the world, but here you are with a successful business and money sat in the bank at last. But it’s not doing anything.

You want to put it to work, but don’t know where to start. You’ve heard people your age talking about Pensions, Profit First and Property Portfolios. Some of your friends are raving about Bitcoin. You’re at the stage where you’re ready to take action on this grown-up stuff, but you’re not sure which bit to tackle first as you look at the mountain that is your financial stuff.

In this book, Claire Sweet a multi-award-winning Financial Adviser and Money Coach shares with you how you can use your money to create both security for the future and an incredible quality of life now. So that you can live life your way, without ever needing to worry about money again.

Her fun and light-hearted style turn the world of finance on its head to create an easy to action system which will see you having your money in the right place at the right time. Leaving you free to spend your money on alpacas, gin and holidays without guilt (or worry that the money might run out).

It’s time to get excited about what your money can do for you!

