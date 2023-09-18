How to stay healthy and fit whilst juggling a career

Balancing a busy career with limited free time can be challenging, but it’s essential to prioritise your health and fitness to maintain your overall wellbeing.

Staying healthy and fit while juggling a career requires a balanced approach. Prioritise regular exercise, even if it means shorter, high-intensity workouts or incorporating physical activity into your daily routine. Maintain a nutritious diet by planning meals and snacks in advance to avoid unhealthy choices. Ensure adequate sleep and stress management to support your overall well-being. Lastly, time management and setting boundaries are crucial to prevent burnout and allow for self-care. By integrating these habits into your daily life, you can successfully navigate the demands of your career while staying healthy and fit.

Here are some fitness recommendations tailored to career women with limited free time:

Set realistic goals: Understand that you may not have as much time for fitness as you’d like, so set achievable goals that fit your schedule. Aim for consistency rather than intensity.

Prioritise time management: Schedule your workouts like you would any other important task. Even short, frequent workouts can be effective. Block out specific times for exercise on your calendar.

Choose efficient workouts: Opt for workouts that provide maximum benefits in a short amount of time. High-intensity interval Training (HIIT) and circuit training are excellent options, as they can be completed in 20-30 minutes and offer both cardio and strength benefits.

Home workouts: Consider investing in basic home workout equipment like dumbbells, resistance bands and a yoga mat. This allows you to squeeze in quick workouts without the need to commute to a gym.

Lunchtime or break workouts: If possible, use your lunch break or short breaks during the workday for a quick workout. Even a 10-15 minute walk can make a difference.

Use apps and online resources: There are numerous fitness apps and online resources that offer guided workouts. Many of them have short, effective routines that you can do at home or in the office.

Combine social activities: Arrange social activities that involve physical activity, such as hiking with friends, taking a dance class or playing a sport you enjoy. This way, you can socialise and exercise simultaneously.

Meal prep: Plan and prepare healthy meals and snacks in advance. This can save time during the week and help you make better nutritional choices.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay energised and focused. Dehydration can lead to fatigue, making it harder to find motivation for exercise.

Get adequate sleep: Prioritise sleep as it plays a crucial role in recovery and overall health. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night.

Mindful stress management: Career women often face high levels of stress. Incorporate stress management techniques like meditation, deep breathing, or yoga into your daily routine to promote mental and emotional wellbeing.

Seek support: Consider enlisting the support of a personal trainer or fitness coach who can create a customised workout plan that fits your schedule and goals.

Stay consistent: Even if you can only spare 10-15 minutes a day for exercise, consistency is key. Over time, these short sessions can lead to significant improvements in your fitness level.

Track your progress: Keep a fitness journal or use a tracking app to monitor your workouts, nutrition, and overall progress. Seeing your accomplishments can be motivating.

Be flexible: There will be days when work demands more of your time. It’s okay to adjust your fitness routine accordingly. Just make sure to get back on track when you can.

Taking care of your health is an investment in your future productivity and happiness. By making fitness a priority and finding ways to incorporate it into your busy schedule, you can maintain your wellbeing as a career woman with limited free time.

