Inspirational Woman: Coleen Otero | Founder, CEO Chicks

Celebrity Beauty Expert, Branding Strategist, Mentor, Motivational Speaker, Author, Entrepreneur, Wife, and Mom to four boys and a bonus step daughter, Coleen Otero is the definition of doing it all with STYLE!

With over 20 years of experience in the Beauty Industry, Coleen Otero has dedicated her life to not only helping individuals to look beautiful on the outside, but feel beautiful on the inside.

Whether training out of a luxury salon, on set, or speaking on stage or streaming online, Coleen Otero openly shares her lessons learned as an entrepreneur, mom, wife, and woman of faith, to all she meets. Her life’s passion is to coach her clients into living their BEST LIFE!

From leading her woman’s network CEO Chicks to branding seminars and workshops; let’s not forget her fun and fabulous hair extensions line… her resume speaks for itself! This beauty and branding expert’s work and products have been featured on networks like Bravo, BET, NBC, CBS and more. Her VIP Clientele is filled with community leaders, CEO’s, entertainers like Sherri Shepherd from The View, Sisaundra Lewis from the Voice, Myesha Chaney from Preachers of LA, and Junice Rockman from Relationship Rescue and Bravo’s Thicker Than Water. Coleen was the 2018 Lead Stylist for BET TVS’ Black Girls Rock Marketing Campaign. She was also recognized as Rolling Out Magazines 2019 Sister With Super Power! She has been featured in The Huffington Post as well as The Orlando Business Journal and Fox 35.

Coleen is not just satisfied with being an expert in her field, but she is passionate about teaching others to become successful as well! She and her team of industry professionals develop what she calls “iCandy” marketing tools for her branding clients.

With services ranging from video promos, photo shoots, website development, logos, product line concepts, production, social media management and more!

Coleen is on a mission to help her clients walk in their God given purpose with style, while creating a brand that is unforgettable! Her branding clients range from corporate clients like Orange County Technical College, Heavenly Washes Laundry Matt, to personal brands like Wink and Pout by Celebrity Artist Kym Lee, and many more (see branding). She’s talented, transparent and you can get the very best of Coleen in her books! THOUSAND DOLLAR DAY$ is an eBook that shares the solutions and strategies Coleen has used on her road to success, and in her latest release BRAND TO BUCKS, Coleen gives you a no non-sense guide to building a six-figure brand! Connect with Coleen today and begin to walk in your God given purpose with substance and style!

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

My current focus has been on passion project, The CEO Chick Network. A network for women of all ages, who are savvy, bold, witty, and fearlessly taking control of their financial futures through entrepreneurship. I get excited about meeting like-minded women determined to leave the world a better place than when they entered it.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

Yes, I am a strong believer in planning. I love to map things out, research, and even present my ideas to trusted individuals in my circle and reach. The best thing to know about plans is that they are subject to change.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Absolutely. There was a social media graphic online that likened entrepreneurship to a woman or man who jumps out of a plane with a failing parachute, and the entrepreneur is tasked with the challenge of creating something to land successfully, all while in mid-air. I have never laughed so hard! This visual was one I could relate to on so many levels. This journey is full of lessons, from your first hire to first fire. From creating systems that allow for expansion and scalability, to dealing with refunds and returns. It is full of challenges, which are merely opportunities to grow.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

My greatest achievement professionally was the launch of my first book, Brand to Bucks, on my birthday August 28, 2018. I was in Europe celebrating my 40th, and my book hit #2 on Amazons Hot New Releases List. It was amazing!

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

One major factor is my belief system! You have to have faith in your vision, unique qualities, your strengths and areas that need to be strengthened. You have to know that you are purposed and designed to carry out your dream!

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

Mentorship is very important and I believe it is a necessity. I not only mentor young entrepreneurs through my non-profit organisation, CEO Chick Institute, I am a mentee as well. Great students make great teachers. There is always room for growth and expansion.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Parity, what would it be?

I believe freedom is something we have to give ourselves. Entrepreneurship is key to accelerating the pace of change for Gender Parity, it puts the power in our hands. We need to continue owning and operating our own businesses. When we build the table, we can guarantee we will have a seat. As decision makers we can empower and equip other women within our organizations to follow suit. Educating and training our daughters, the same way we do our sons, to be leaders, to have a voice and to embrace the strength that comes with femininity. In short, when we support one another we always win.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

Learn how to love yourself! Your quirky ways, your textured hair, your personality, your expressions. Fall in love with her! I know it seems like your peers will only welcome you to their table if you are like them, they will want you to conform. Trust me when they get older and wiser they will invest in the things that help them embrace their differences. They will go on a long journey to find themselves, to get to know who they really are, what they like to do, what they are purposed to do. They will have a strong desire to break out of the box they built for themselves. So don’t waste time comparing your gifts, size, shape, hair, skin, voice or anything else you can think of to anyone else. Embrace it and evolve!

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

My current challenge is expanding the team. I guess you could call it growing pains. Every time you add a new member to the team the dynamics change and everyone has to re-adjust, re-adapt and recreate the synergy needed to move us closer to our common goals. It is a process! Because an organization can only grow at the pace of its weakest member, I believe it is vital to growth that everyone on board not only understands the vision, but can OWN it. Our mantra at CEO Chicks is to Collaborate, Create and Dominate! This is our future; to connect women from across waters and borders and to create positive change in our communities and to dominate within our sphere of influence.

https://www.ceochicksonline.com

https://www.instagram.com/ceochicks/

https://twitter.com/realceochick

https://www.facebook.com/ceochicks/

