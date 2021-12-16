Inspirational Woman: Julia Bernard Thompson | High-Ticket Sales Coach

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

Born and raised in Trinidad and Tobago, and have called the UK home for more than 20 years. Did my fair share of jobs that nobody else wouldn’t do and put myself through university.

Rose through the corporate ranks from EA to Business Development Manager at the then Alfred McApline PLC (now defunct) went on to other Business Development roles across a range of industries and my sales over my career totalled more than £300M.

A bout of burnout lead to me going in a completely different direction and setting up a luxury events company and that grew into a consultancy that enabled me to work less and make more now I teach high-ticket sales strategy to other women entrepreneurs, so they can do the same and monetise their skills without the burnout.

My sales/bids record is business coach specialising in high-ticket sale strategy. My clients are coaches who want to raise their rates significantly and attract clients.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

Yes in my 20s… Or so I thought. I’d planned on being a doctor, even studied Applied Science and Forensics at degree level, then Corporate money called and I answered. The rest as they say is history. If Alfred McAlpine PLC hadn’t given me a chance I definitely wouldn’t have the business I have today.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Several! Challenges make the victories that much sweeter!

Yes! Microagressions in terms of race. In the industry I was in mostly engineering at the time if you were smart you got a fair shot, it didn’t matter if you were a woman BUT some of the old head used highly racist language mostly because they didn’t know better, but it didn’t sting any less. There that’s old saying what doenst kill you makes you stronger.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

There’s been a number of achievements over the years.

Career record of coaching clients and leading teams to £300M in sales and counting. That number boggles mind and really shows me the power of persistence and hard work.

The hundreds of women who’ve changed their financial destiny through my courses. One particular client stands out who did £34,000 in sales 48 hours!

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Persistence, persistence, persistence, I never take no for an answer and pray A LOT. I remember the first time I pitched my luxury destination wedding business and the organisation told me “No one will pay £10,000 to a wedding planner for a destination wedding”. This was about 12 years ago and at the time destinations wedding were seen as a “budget” option. Well 2 years later I’d sold 10 and made £100,000 in revenue.

So yes persistence and prayer.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

Yes! As a mentor I know the value of mentorship. You can never know too much or learn too much AND the flip is also true. Pass on what you know to someone else sow e all rise together.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

Free childcare- so many women have to choose between going back to a career that they love and paying for childcare because the cost of childcare is so high. I’m childfree by choice and it breaks my heart when women have to walk away from doing what they love. Whether we like to admit it or not women in heteronormative relationships are the main care givers.

Close the gender pay gap- We do the same work, we deserve the same pay and benefits. The end.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

Say Yes more often, you’re smart you’ll figure it out”

I see it in younger women now, talking themselves out of opportunities because they don’t meet every single criteria and even when they do they find a reason to say No… Hindsight is always 20/20 and I realise I did the same at that age. So my advice then and now… “Say Yes, you’re smart you’ll figure it out.”

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

Global recognition and wards for my work. The work that I do with women is so important because I’ve seen the tangible shifts and changes it creates and it would be amazing to be recognised for that.