Inspirational Woman: Rebecca Maisey | UK Client Director, PaybyPhone

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

You’re only as good as your last performance, so I will have to say that my recent win of the 2021 Inspirational Woman in Parking Award by the British Parking Association is right up there. I was surprised to be shortlisted, let alone win it, but it’s very humbling to know that my colleagues and industry peers view me as an inspiration – I simply do my job to the best of my ability.

I am also very proud of the work my team and I delivered during lockdown. Even though there were fewer cars on the road during that time, demand for cashless parking solutions skyrocketed. We worked closely with new and existing clients to introduce special rates and free parking options for key workers, new COVID signage and messaging.

One specific campaign that stood out for me is the bespoke, free parking system I helped to create and launch for key workers in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea. It needed to be implemented quickly and efficiently, which we managed to do successfully as it won awards!

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?



I just love working with people, being challenged and solve problems. When you do something that you love every day, like I do, then it’s hard to call that a job. And that’s what Client Management at PayByPhone is like to me.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

Because I joined PayByPhone when the team was still relatively small, I know all sides of the business very well, not just my own area of expertise. I make time to help new team members settle in and also to make myself available to anyone who needs help or advice.

I provide advice, counsel and mentoring to junior female members, because it’s vital to support women in the parking industry’s predominately male environment.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

Recognising women in male-dominated industries like ours is very important. It helps women who are starting out know they too can achieve their goals and be successful alongside their male counterparts.

The pandemic shone a light on the plight of working mothers who took on the lion’s share of homeschooling their children while continuing their job duties. As a single mother, the buck always stopped with me, but when I look at my friends, I see that employers can do a lot more to support their staff – male and female – with childcare responsibilities so that’s it not always ‘mum’ who needs take time off because their child is ill. It will provide a more level playing field and will empower women to pursue their career goals – whatever those might be.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

I use to be very shy and often felt nervous to put myself forward for things for fear of failure or rejection at the start of my career. If I could go back in time, I would tell my younger self to ignore the feelings of self-doubt and give more things a try, even if they seem scary at the time. Over the years I have found that wonderful things can come from stepping outside of your comfort zone.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

I would love be more involved in initiatives that encourage more diversity and inclusion within the payment and mobility sector. My goal is to work with others to strengthen the industry as an attractive and inclusive industry where individuals can thrive and fulfil their full potential. I will continue to support and empower women to be more self confident so they can achieve their goals, whatever they might be and regardless of their chosen industries.