Inspirational Woman: Susannah King | Founder, Susannah King London

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I did not plan my career. I fell in love with jewellery making whilst I was at university and quit uni to become a goldsmith. It happened in the space of a few months, and I never looked back.

With regards to starting my brand, it happened on a whim when I was invited to show at a private jewellery showroom during London Fashion Week. I was 21 with NO branding, design DNA or knowledge of how to start a brand. I was the youngest and least experienced designer in that showroom, so decided to use that experience to gain knowledge and insight into how to become my own brand. My designs and creations were well received at that event, so I decided to commit to building a business with branding, a design DNA and social media presence.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

A difficult challenge I face as a business owner is self-belief. Lacking in it can be detrimental to you and I think that putting your art out into the world makes you incredibly vulnerable. I’ve had people swoon over my work, and I’ve had people tell me they don’t like it. It’s hard not to let some comments about your artwork get to you, especially when it is as stylistically bold as mine is. None-the-less, self-belief comes in time! It’s just about having sustained faith in yourself.

On top of that there have been plenty of business challenges, like suffering financial loss through some stockists or clients not paying in full!

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

My biggest achievement is my growth in following over the last few months. My TikTok and Instagram followers are now a micro culture of people enjoying fascinating art jewellery. And it’s so ridiculous to say, but anytime a celebrity follows me or messages me about my artwork through socials I am incredibly excited. It doesn’t feel real to me that people with access to some of the best-known designers in the world actually take the time to message me and / or support my artistry.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

I think resilience is very useful. It is the key to success. If you can’t face challenges and get back up when they knock you down, success becomes unreachable.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

I have mentored previously and enjoyed it. I found it very rewarding and hope one day to provide paid-for courses in prisons and rehabilitation centres where I can teach people how to transform their lives through the artistic medium of goldsmithing. In the meantime, I am helping to mentor my cousin, who is incredibly talented at jewellery making despite only doing it for a few weeks.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

I believe it’s important to establish the understanding that we must correct racial injustice within gender equality before all genders can be equal. Women of colour are so often reduced and not listened to or respected, more so than white women. I would like to draw attention to this racial inequality first as a means to evening the playing field for everyone.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self, what would it be?

Don’t worry. You’ve got this.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

Satiating my ever-hungry creative needs and trying to find an appropriate private studio space/more staff! I can’t wait to release some of the new pieces I’ve been working on, and I am so excited to grow my team.