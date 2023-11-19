0
19/11/2023
,

International Men’s Day 2023: Zero Male Suicide

This year, the focal theme of International Men’s Day is “ZERO MALE SUICIDE.” This theme underscores the urgent need to address the alarming rates of male suicide. By shedding light on this pressing concern, we aim to inform and educate in a collective effort to curb the devastating impact of mental health challenges on men.

In a world that continually evolves, fostering inclusivity and understanding is imperative for the betterment of society. International Men’s Day, observed annually on November 19th, provides an opportune moment to reflect on and celebrate the diverse roles men play in our society. This day is not only a platform for acknowledging their achievements but also an occasion to raise awareness about the critical issue of men’s well-being.

The three core themes for International Men’s Day in the UK which are used every year to help maximise engagement are:

  • Making a positive difference to the wellbeing and lives of men and boys 
  • Raising awareness and/or funds for charities supporting men and boys’ wellbeing 
  • Promoting a positive conversation about men, manhood and masculinity 

Key statistics on the above can be found here.

IMD in the UK takes a gender inclusive approach and therefore believes in ensuring that issues affecting women and girls are also resolved.  It also recognises the intersection between gender and other factors such as race and sexuality which can compound the inequalities affecting men and boys. 

How to get involved

At WeAreTheCity, we are dedicated to shining a spotlight on the issues of wellbeing, equality and diversity that affect men and boys.  You can view articles, interviews, books and other resources below.

News & Articles

Your guide to Movember and how you can get involved

Happy mum and dad playing with daughter, maternity and paternity leave

Working dads are breaking down barriers to gender equality: Here’s how

Father taking care of his daughter, paternity leave

Paternity leave – a Norwegian export?

International Men's Day, Group of men at work,

Supporting men to bring their authentic selves to work

1 2 3 9

HeForShe Interviews

HeForShe: Jonathan Bown | Commercial Content Director at Immediate Media

HeForShe: Lee Chambers | Psychologist, Coach & Founder, Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing

HeForShe: Joey Tait | Managing Director, develop

HeForShe: Sushil Saluja | International Business Leader and Technologist

1 2 3 23

Books

Recommended Read: The Man They Wanted Me to Be: Toxic Masculinity and a Crisis of Our Own Making | Jared Yates Sexton

Man Down, Charlie Hoare 800x600

Recommended Read: Man Down: A Guide for Men on Mental Health | Charlie Hoare

Boys Don't Cry, Tim Grayburn book

Recommended Read: Boys Don’t Cry: Why I hid my depression and why men need to talk about their mental health | Tim Grayburn

DAD, Elliott Rae book featured

Recommended Read: DAD: Untold stories of Fatherhood, Love, Mental Health and Masculinity | Elliott Rae

Upcoming Events

