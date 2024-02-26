Leap into success | Making this leap year your year for health and career

As the calendar brings us to another leap year, it’s a perfect opportunity to leap to improve our health and advance our careers.

This extra day symbolises a chance for renewal and growth, a moment to focus on personal development and set the foundation for success in both personal health and professional endeavours.

We explore actionable strategies to harness the unique energy of a leap year, turning it into a catalyst for significant positive changes in your life.

Health: Taking the leap

Prioritise your wellbeing

Set realistic health goals: Begin by setting achievable health goals. Whether it’s losing weight, eating healthier, or running a 5K, ensure your goals are specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-bound (SMART). Incorporate regular physical activity: Find a form of exercise you enjoy and integrate it into your daily routine. This leap year, commit to at least 30 minutes of physical activity most days of the week. Mind your diet: Focus on a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains. Consider consulting a nutritionist to tailor a diet plan that suits your individual needs. Prioritise mental health: Allocate time for activities that reduce stress and enhance your mental wellbeing, such as meditation, yoga or even a simple daily walk.

Career: Making the jump

Elevate your professional life

Enhance your skills: Identify key skills that can propel your career forward and invest in learning them. Whether through online courses, workshops, or seminars, make this leap year about expanding your expertise. Network effectively: Build and nurture professional relationships by attending industry conferences, joining professional organizations, and engaging on professional social media platforms like LinkedIn. Set career milestones: Define what success looks like for you this year. Break down your ultimate career goal into smaller, manageable milestones, and celebrate each achievement. Seek feedback and mentorship: Regularly seek constructive feedback from peers, supervisors, or a mentor. This can provide valuable insights into your strengths and areas for improvement.

Integrating health and career success

Finding balance

Create a balanced routine: Establish a routine that allows time for both professional development and personal health. Remember, a healthy body and mind can significantly enhance your productivity and efficiency at work. Stay motivated: Keep your motivation high by reminding yourself of your achievements and the positive changes you’re making. Join support groups or find an accountability partner to keep you on track. Adapt and overcome: Be prepared to adapt your plans as needed. Flexibility is key to overcoming obstacles and staying committed to your goals.

A leap year offers a unique opportunity to reflect on our current paths and make deliberate choices to improve our health and careers. By setting clear goals, actively pursuing personal and professional development and finding a balance between the two, you can make this leap year truly transformative.

Let this be the year you leap into a healthier, more successful future.

Read our dedicated health and wellbeing section for tips and advice here.