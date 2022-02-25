Looking to change roles? Here’s how to use LinkedIn to your advantage

By Aseel Ibrahim, Head of HR Recruitment, Tiger Recruitment

If you’re one of the 22 million Brits gearing up to change jobs this year, polishing your LinkedIn profile is highly recommended.

It’s not only the perfect place to find new roles, but it’s also a go-to resource for recruiters and employers looking to identify potential talent or research applicant backgrounds.

If you’re looking for pointers on what to include in your profile and how to stand out from the competition, here’s my advice based on reviewing thousands of LinkedIn profiles over the years.

Up-to-date and authentic

At the very least, your LinkedIn profile should be complete and up to date with brief descriptions of your past roles and not simply a list of job titles.

Your headline deserves careful attention. It’s the most visible part of your LinkedIn profile – it’s how you’ll appear in searches – so choose your words wisely to convey your expertise and create a memorable first impression.

Your bio, or the About section, is also a chance to shine; use it as an opportunity to give an insight into who you are and what’s important to you. Your aim should be to build up a picture of a three-dimensional person. Too many profiles I see are generic and lack any real personality.

Professional but you

A profile picture is a must, with data showing that LinkedIn members with a profile photo have 21 times more views and nine times more connection requests than those without. The photo you use should be high quality and accurately represent who you are and the job you’re looking for. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a suited and booted corporate shot. For example, if your ideal role is a social media manager for a music promoter, a relaxed (but work-appropriate) picture of you at a festival would be acceptable. In a sea of identikit profiles, being your natural self can give you an edge.

Detailed not exhaustive

As for how detailed your LinkedIn profile should be, my advice is to treat it as your digital CV. It merits the same attention and should provide a clear and accurate overview of your experience, without going into exhaustive detail.

I’m seeing more and more candidates include their pronouns on their profile. Whether you follow suit is a matter of preference, but it’s something I fully support. Even if your pronoun seems obvious in your mind, it’s a way to show solidarity and allyship with people who may have faced prejudice and discrimination over their gender identity. Not using pronouns won’t put you at a disadvantage but including them can help you come across as more open-minded.