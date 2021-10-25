The vital role of the ‘estrobolome’ in our gut to help support menopause

It turns out the key to managing many major symptoms of the menopause could lie in our estrobolome.

This collection of bacteria and fungi found in the gut, is capable of metabolising and modulating levels of oestrogen in our body, supporting key processes including mood regulation, cognitive function, skin and hair health, and protecting against heart disease.

The menopause can be an unsettling change for women, but the gut helps to balance hormone levels throughout the body. When the gut microbiome is healthy, the estrobolome produces optimal levels of the enzyme beta glucuronidase, helping to effectively excrete oestrogen from the body as waste to balance hormone levels. “Our gut microbes are responsible for producing beta-glucuronidase, but if we have too much, this can impact our ability to detoxify and eliminate oestrogen from the body, as this enzyme breaks down the chemical bonds used to metabolise oestrogen. This allows for oestrogen to be recirculated back into our blood supply, ultimately increasing the overall levels in the body”, explains Nutritional Therapist, Nicola Moore.

Despite the estrobolome consisting of over 60 different types of gut bacteria and fungi, research shows that we are able to effectively manipulate its makeup through diet and lifestyle changes. This includes supplementing with science-backed probiotics such as KÄLLA, which can help to reduce or eliminate many symptoms of the menopause. Rather than seeing these often negative side effects as something that’s out of our control, simple changes can have a big impact on the health of our gut bacteria in just a matter of weeks.

Whilst progesterone and testosterone both decline during menopause oestrogen remain high if they are not effectively broken down. This can lead to a myriad of symptoms including hot flushes, night sweats, anxiety, insomnia, fatigue and even depression as well as a rise in cortisol levels, putting the body under additional stress. “Working to encourage microbiome diversity can be incredibly helpful for balancing hormones and reducing symptoms. This can be achieved by eating a diet rich in plant based foods, moderating alcohol intake, staying well hydrated, and supplementing with scientifically backed probiotics” advises Nicola.

Many women also experience symptoms of IBS during the menopause, as fluctuations in ovarian hormones can cause gastrointestinal symptoms. Multiple studies have shown that hormones may influence the occurrence, or worsening, of abdominal pain and discomfort during menopause, with symptoms fluctuating depending on female hormone levels. Both oestrogen and progesterone impact the motility in the intestine and the inflammation of the intestinal lining, which can affect its functionality, due to increased permeability or ‘leaky gut’.

KÄLLA FOR RELIEF contains a patented lactic acid bacterium, L. plantarum DSM 9843. Over 30 years of research, via 50 clinical studies, has shown this formula to help restore the gut’s delicate ecosystem, addressing uncomfortable symptoms of an imbalanced gut, including bloating, gas, abdominal pain and irregular bowel movements. One key study of over 200 patients showed pain, severity and frequency of IBS symptoms were lower after just 4-weeks.

Taking all of this into consideration, now really is the time to really make sure you are looking after the health of your gut in order to harness the power of the estrobolome. These surprising bacteria really could be your new best friend throughout the menopause and beyond.

About the author

Nicola Moore has spent over 20 years in the sector of nutrition and lifestyle medicine, as a forward-thinking nutritionist. Her philosophy focusses on positive relationships with food, actively stepping back from the perceived perfection that many people feel they should be achieving, to enable a lasting, positive impact to our health. Her main areas of interest are gut-related immunity and hormone issues, as she has found these to be inherently important to achieving results in a wide range of health conditions and concerns.