WeAreTechWomen are proud to announce the 2021 TechWomen100 shortlist

WeAreTechWomen is extremely proud to announce the TechWomen100 shortlist for 2021.

Since August 2021, WeAreTechWomen has been searching the UK for the best female tech talent in the country. With the support of headline sponsor Goldman Sachs, WeAreTechWomen has now identified a shortlist of 200.

The TechWomen100 awards are the first of their kind to focus solely on the female tech talent pipeline and to also recognise the impact of champions, companies and networks that are leading the way for future generations of tech talent. Highlighting the achievements of these women is part of WeAreTechWomen’s campaign to shine a spotlight on 1,000 future female leaders in technology by 2025.

The shortlist showcases remarkable women within the technology and STEM sector, including Hana Bird, a Spacecraft Operations Engineer for In-Space Missions, who worked on their first mission, Faraday Phoenix; Alice Hendy, who founded the app, R;pple Suicide Prevention, after the tragic loss of her brother, Josh, in 2020; Priyanka Mittal, who led the Cloud-based architecture of two national programmes at NHS Digital, which have been the backbone of the government’s response to COVID-19; Esther Akpovi, also known as the Gen Z Cheerleader, who is an award-winning Youth and Education activist; and Manisha Ganguly, who is a multi-award-winning independent conflict journalist & filmmaker using open-source techniques to investigate human rights abuses under conditions of war.

The awards also recognise Champions, Networks and Companies, who are all actively supporting the progression of women in tech and STEM. The TechWomen100 awards also celebrate women in tech from outside the UK, in the Global Award for Achievement category.

The full shortlist includes individuals from leading firms such as the Royal Air Force, NHS Digital, EY, American Express, Bloomberg, Google, Ford Motor Company, Microsoft, IBM, Mastercard, Transport for London, BT, and many more.

Over the nomination period, we received over 1,000 nominations from across the UK and Northern Ireland. The calibre of entries for these awards was exceptional and all of the judges stated how difficult it was to arrive at the shortlist due to the amazing achievements of our nominees.