25/10/2021
WeAreTechWomen are proud to announce the 2021 TechWomen100 shortlist

TechWomen100 Shortlist 2021-1

WeAreTechWomen is extremely proud to announce the TechWomen100 shortlist for 2021.

Since August 2021, WeAreTechWomen has been searching the UK for the best female tech talent in the country. With the support of headline sponsor Goldman Sachs, WeAreTechWomen has now identified a shortlist of 200.

The TechWomen100 awards are the first of their kind to focus solely on the female tech talent pipeline and to also recognise the impact of champions, companies and networks that are leading the way for future generations of tech talent. Highlighting the achievements of these women is part of WeAreTechWomen’s campaign to shine a spotlight on 1,000 future female leaders in technology by 2025.

The shortlist showcases remarkable women within the technology and STEM sector, including Hana Bird, a Spacecraft Operations Engineer for In-Space Missions, who worked on their first mission, Faraday Phoenix; Alice Hendy, who founded the app, R;pple Suicide Prevention, after the tragic loss of her brother, Josh, in 2020; Priyanka Mittal, who led the Cloud-based architecture of two national programmes at NHS Digital, which have been the backbone of the government’s response to COVID-19; Esther Akpovi, also known as the Gen Z Cheerleader, who is an award-winning Youth and Education activist; and Manisha Ganguly, who is a multi-award-winning independent conflict journalist & filmmaker using open-source techniques to investigate human rights abuses under conditions of war.

The awards also recognise Champions, Networks and Companies, who are all actively supporting the progression of women in tech and STEM. The TechWomen100 awards also celebrate women in tech from outside the UK, in the Global Award for Achievement category.

The full shortlist includes individuals from leading firms such as the Royal Air Force, NHS Digital, EY, American Express, Bloomberg, Google, Ford Motor Company, Microsoft, IBM, Mastercard, Transport for London, BT, and many more.

Over the nomination period, we received over 1,000 nominations from across the UK and Northern Ireland. The calibre of entries for these awards was exceptional and all of the judges stated how difficult it was to arrive at the shortlist due to the amazing achievements of our nominees.

TechWomen100 2021 Shortlist

  • Abbygayle Wiggins – British Army
  • Aditi Bland – Barclays
  • Ailsa Keyser – Oxford Quantum Circuits
  • Akua Opong – London Stock Exchange Group
  • Akua Apeagyei – Microsoft
  • Alice Hendy – R;pple Suicide Prevention
  • Alice Swallow – Ford Motor Company
  • Amandine Flachs – WildMeta
  • Amina Aweis – Silktide
  • Amrita Kooner – IBM
  • Amy Bartlett – In-Space Missions Ltd
  • Amy Franz – DirectlyApply
  • Anastasiia Izmailova – J.P. Morgan
  • Andreea-Maria Ionescu – Bank of America
  • Angela Conway – PwC
  • Angie Maguire – Protocol Labs
  • Anna Bilan – Deloitte
  • Anna Donovan – UCL
  • Anna Joanes-Cox – Verizon Business
  • Anna Leszek – Atos
  • Annie Bedford – Credit Suisse
  • Anoushka Adam – BAE Systems Applied Intelligence
  • Antoinette Clacher – PwC
  • Anushka Sharma – Naaut
  • Arka Raina – IBM
  • Auzma Qureshi – KPMG
  • Bethan Reeves – Vodafone UK
  • Brooke Heffernan – Capco
  • Carlotta Zorzi – Shopify
  • Carrie Wootten – Rise – Women in Broadcast
  • Catarina Barino Araujo – Deloitte
  • Chandni Palan – Faculty
  • Charisma Buxton-Tetteh – Morgan Stanley
  • Charmaine Mabika – BCS Consulting
  • Chloe Carter – PwC
  • Chloe Russell-Sharp – Brandwatch
  • Chloe Mae Austin – Babcock Land Defence
  • Christina Kumar – o9 Solutions
  • Christina Yida Hu – ZOE
  • Claire Moncaster – RAF
  • Clare Cooke – NHS Digital
  • Clare Quigley – Morgan Stanley
  • Claudia Cohen – futureproof
  • Corina Callan – Oliver Wyman Digital
  • Cristina Pascalau – Bank of America
  • Daisy Chapman-Chamberlain – KTN
  • Debajani Mishra – Morgan Stanley
  • Dominika Bennani – J.P. Morgan
  • Donna Tosney – BJSS Limited
  • Ebony Smallman – EY
  • Eleanor Bowden – Ogi
  • Eleanor Weaver – Luminance
  • Elinor Honigstein – UK Israel Tech Hub
  • Elizabeth Cadger – Atos
  • Elizabeth Way – NHS Digital
  • Emily Galway – Capgemini
  • Emily Keith – Cognizant
  • Emily Li – Barclays
  • Emma Bruce – Ubisoft Reflections
  • Emma Hawsworth – Air Navigation Solutions
  • Emma Hind – Jaguar Land Rover
  • Emma Jackson – Mills & Reeve LLP
  • Emma Summers – NHS Digital
  • Esmee Lobley – Spaulding Ridge
  • Esther Akpovi – Frog Capital
  • Fateha Majid – Biye Biye Ltd
  • Felishya Seles Samuel pon raj – EY
  • Folakemi Fapohunda – Deutsche Bank
  • Fran Haines – UNRVLD
  • Gabriela Maria Rodriguez Ginebra – PwC
  • Gabrielle Chester – J.P. Morgan
  • Georgia Mantzana – London Borough of Havering
  • Gillian Elliott-Hardman – NHS Digital
  • Hana Abdi – 01 Founders
  • Hana Bird – In-Space Missions
  • Hannah Gooding – Lyst
  • Hannah Kupoluyi – Podcast Creators Network
  • Hannah Thompson – IBM
  • Harshita Shivakumar – IBM
  • Heather Williams – WSP London
  • Hollie Whittles – FraggleWorks Ltd
  • Holly Smith – Databricks
  • Ifeoma Uzoegwu – BT
  • Ilesha Dua – PwC
  • Iona Wright – Lloyds Banking Group
  • Irina Kamalove – Revolut
  • Iyore Agbede – Credit Suisse
  • Jade Carino – IBM
  • Jade Francine – WeMaintain
  • Jay Trestain – IBM
  • Jenita Treacy – Transport for London
  • Jennifer Calland – CTS
  • Jessica Wareing – Mastercard
  • Jo Higgens – BT
  • Jo Jones – Future Games of London
  • Joann Rose – Centrica
  • Jodie Hosmer – Mills & Reeve LLP
  • Jolanta Peplinska – Goldman Sachs
  • Julia Veall – Vodafone
  • Kalpana Chavda – BT
  • Karamjot Jaswal – IBM
  • Karen Doyle – Morgan Stanley
  • Kate van Lamoen – EY
  • Katie Gamanji – CNCF
  • Katie McMillan – Agilisys Ltd
  • Khadija Al-Selini – IBM
  • Kirsty Thompson – Baringa Partners
  • Krista Hyer – Oliver Wyman
  • Krystina Pearson-Rampeearee – BAE Systems
  • Kyriaki Dafni Galetza – JP Morgan Chase & Co
  • Laura Hanna-White – Apolitical
  • Laura Murden – Music Hackspace
  • Laura-Ann Hanson – PwC
  • Lauren Wright – Lloyds Banking Group
  • Lavanya Kaul – Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd.
  • Linda McLean – Royal Air Force
  • Lindsey Cox – IBM
  • Lisanne de Groot – Bloomberg
  • Lizzie O’Meara – Vodafone Business
  • Louisa Golden – Citi
  • Louise Webb – IBM
  • Mahima Bansal – Cognizant
  • Mandeep Phull – IBM
  • Mandip Kaur – Cognizant
  • Manisha Ganguly – BBC World Service
  • Manuela-Lidia Grindei – Mastercard
  • Marella Rush – Agilisys
  • Maria Cherezova – Mastercard
  • Marsha Lewis – Fidelity International
  • Maureen Biney – American Express
  • Mini Biswas – Node4 Ltd.
  • Mira Zorkot – Goldman Sachs
  • Mollie Chard – Capgemini
  • Mona Faraji Niri – University of Warwick
  • Nafi Olatigbe – Mastercard
  • Narelle Height – PwC
  • Natalia Jimenez – Atos
  • Natalie Pringle – CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP
  • Natasha Boskovic – IBM
  • Neha Rajesh – Google
  • Nicki Derrick – BJSS
  • Nina Lindsay – Barclays
  • Nuray Muzaffarova – Morgan Stanley
  • Olivia James – IBM
  • Pamella Barotti – Microsoft
  • Penelope Quah – Capco
  • Penny Trayner – Clinical Neuropsychology Services Ltd.
  • Petya Tencheva – Capgemini
  • Preeti Vohra – Activate Learning
  • Priya Guliani – Government Blockchain Association
  • Priyanka Gangishetty – Microsoft
  • Priyanka Mittal – NHS Digital
  • Qun Yang – Biorbyt Ltd.
  • Rachel Booth – Mettle
  • Rajinder Kaur – Direct Line Group
  • Rebecca Bristow – Oliver Wyman
  • Rhiannon Reilly – Atos
  • Ria Pandit – Deutsche Bank
  • Roisin Cowans – Lloyds Banking Group
  • Rutvi Dave – Capgemini
  • Safina Siddiqui – JP Morgan Chase & Co.
  • Saima Sadiq – Mastercard
  • Saira Arif – ORCHA
  • Sajni Chandaria – CodeBytes
  • Samah Dagash – EY
  • Samantha Humphries – Exabeam
  • Sanu Satpathy – EY
  • Sara Hidayatullah – Mastercard
  • Sarah Armouch – Open Lab – Newcastle University
  • Sarah MacNeill – J.P. Morgan
  • Sarah McCarthy – Mitie
  • Sarah Usher – Snyk
  • Shafakh Ibrahim – Centrica
  • Sharon Li – Barclays
  • Sharon Sumner – Business Cloud Integration
  • Sheetal Dash – Citibank
  • Shelley Cross – Financial Services Authority
  • Simona Achim – Credit Suisse
  • Somi Arian – FemPeak
  • Sonali Patwardhan – Bank of America
  • Sophie Hebdidge – futureproof
  • Sowmya Shetty – BT
  • Stasa Stankovic – University of Cambridge | Innovation Forum Serbia
  • Stefania Popescu – Sky
  • Susan McDonald – Deloitte Monitor
  • Sushma Subhashchandra – J.P. Morgan
  • Tamika Kalule – JP Morgan Chase
  • Tanya Batra – Lloyds Banking Group
  • Tanya Thourani – Capco
  • Tara Suran – IBM
  • Tasnima Miah – Credit Suisse
  • Tracey Hall – BNY Mellon
  • Twinkle Singh – Deloitte
  • Vanessa McIntyre – Deloitte
  • Victoria Riess – University of Cambridge
  • Yvonne Nicol – Centrica
  • Zainabu Nakate – ITV
  • Zeib Khwaja – JP Morgan Chase
  • Zoe Henley – GlaxoSmithKline
  • Zoe Higgins – Santander

Champions

  • Isobel Anderson – The Female DIY Musician
  • Dr Lopa Patel – Diversity UK
  • Tommie Edwards – Tedbree

NETWORK

  • Rise, created by Barclays
  • Muslamic Makers
  • Women’s Inclusive Network at Sopra Steria

Global Award for Achievement

  • Mia Fuhrman – Varo Bank
  • Nadini Sahabandu – Mitra Innovation
  • Natalja Rodionova – IT Academy STEP Cambodia

Company of the Year

  • ecx.io Ltd
  • HSBC
  • WAAW Foundation
DISCOVER THE SHORTLIST

The public vote of support will open on 26 October for our 200 individual shortlist nominees. Once opened, votes can be cast here*.

*Please note there is no public vote for Champions, Companies, Global Award for Achievement or Networks.

Orla Dunne, Goldman Sachs“Goldman Sachs is delighted to sponsor the TechWomen100 Awards in celebration of women making a huge impact on the technology industry.

As a firm, we are fully committed to developing and supporting talented individuals, advancing gender equality, and increasing diverse representation at every level. As we strive for excellence, a diverse workforce best positions us to serve our clients, as well as the communities in which we operate.

Awards such as this are a pivotal instrument for change, recognising our industry’s future leaders, and creating role models to inspire new talent into technology.”

ORLA DUNNE, PARTNER – HEAD OF CORE ENGINEERING IN EMEA, GOLDMAN SACHS

Vanessa Vallely

At WeAreTechWomen, we have made it our personal mission to shine a spotlight on women working in tech. Our strategic aim is to highlight 1,000 female future leaders in technology by 2025.”

“The response to this year’s awards has been fantastic and the calibre of entries has been outstanding. I am so proud to see so many women in tech recognised for their achievements and really look forward to seeing who our final winners will be in November.”

VANESSA VALLELY OBE, MANAGING DIRECTOR, WEARETECHWOMEN

The 2021 awards are kindly powered by Goldman Sachs and sponsored by Accenture, BAE Systems, Bank of America, Credit Suisse, Ipsos Mori, Oliver Wyman, and OpenFin.

We would like to personally thank our judges who all gave up their valuable time to assemble our shortlist and to help WeAreTechWomen recognise the fantastic achievements of all of our amazing nominees.

Congratulations to all of our shortlisted nominees and best of luck in the next round of judging.

The final list will be announced 15 November. Finalists will be invited to attend a virtual award’s ceremony on 08 December.

POWERED BY

SPONSORED BY

TechWomen100 Awards Sponsors 2021-1

 

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

