26/11/2022: WE Conference 2022 | The Women’s Equality Party

This year we’re doing our conference a little differently.

It’s been a difficult few years in politics, where we’ve seen rights eroded, democracy and institutions attacked, and marginalised people pushed aside.

That’s why we’ve made the decision to go back to our roots, by focussing on what makes the Party so great – our policies, our politics and our people.

2022’s conference is about women finding their voice, finding each other and finding their power.

We’ll be holding the event over one day in central London, with a focus on giving you the opportunity to decide the future direction of the Women’s Equality Party.

The day will be made up mostly of party business – asking you, our members, what means the most to you. You get to propose, debate and vote on the policies that you think the Party should be taking forward.

Not only that, but this conference is an opportunity for our members to come together, meet each other and connect at the first in-person Women’s Equality Party event in two and half years!

Conference is the highest decision making body in the Women’s Equality Party and so we’re reflecting that by empowering you to take up the mantle and decide what’s ahead for us. To decide how, as a Party, we can meet the moment for all women.