FTSE Women Leaders Review | Achieving Gender Balance

Another strong year of progress for women on FTSE 350 Boards and continued good progress for women in Leadership teams. The rich and unique data set grows each year, as does the effort and ambition of many companies working hard and pushing beyond the targets set in earlier years.

This is the first year of the FTSE Women Leaders Review, which is the third and successor phase to the Hampton-Alexander and Davies Reviews. It is an independent, voluntary and business-led initiative supported by Government, aimed at increasing the representation of women on FTSE 350 Boards and in their Leadership teams.