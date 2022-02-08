Inspirational Woman: Harri Helvon-Hardy | Founder, FABRIC

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

Honestly, seeing the difference we have made to young people in care. I always said that if I made a positive difference to one young person’s life all the hard work, stress and tears would be worth it. I know we have done this over and over again, which makes me incredibly proud. I am also beyond proud of Team FABRIC, particularly the senior management team who have all grown so much over recent years, without them I couldn’t do what I do.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Passion and authenticity. My passion is my why, I know there are others who would argue you don’t need passion for a business, I disagree, without the why I wouldn’t have continued with FABRIC. The why has got me through the dark times. I say authenticity because I think it’s easy in business to believe you need to act in a certain way to be taken seriously. I refuse to be anything other than myself, and I know I don’t fit any stereotypes of a business owner. People buy people and in my eyes, they buy into those who are being themselves.

What more needs to be done to help those in care?

People find it easy to empathise with small children, watching Children in Need reduces people to tears, yet when they see images of teenagers in hoodies behaving in less than ‘ideal’ ways there is little empathy shown. The link isn’t made that the children that reduce them to tears develop into teenagers with unaddressed trauma – they need kindness not judgement.

From a social business perspective, accessing funding is difficult. I won’t take private investment into FABRIC because there have been far too many cases of people seeing children’s social care as an investment opportunity. FABRIC is a purpose before profit company, and we would benefit greatly from accessible and affordable funding to assist growth models.

Our charity, the FABRIC Foundation, has loads of incredible ideas to help children in care and fundraising can be incredibly challenging and competitive as a grassroots organisation. We would love to develop relationships with people and organisations that would like to support children in care.

How can we (businesses, individuals, government etc) help give those in care equal opportunities for the future?

Businesses could choose to work alongside organisations supporting children in care through Corporate Social Responsibility as well as looking at potential skills shares e.g. donating time to do some work such as marketing, website etc. One of our charities biggest challenges is funding our core costs e.g., our manager and our building.

Individuals could look at supporting grassroots organisations as opposed to large organisations. With grassroots organisations people get to physically see the impact they are making to children in care.

The government could look at a realistic plan to address the social care sector recruitment crisis, providing funding to assist social care organisations that have had to take loans out to survive the COVID-19 crisis. From the basis of young people in care, the government could build a system that accurately reflects the needs of young people. Young people leave care at 18 yet the average age that people leave home was assessed years ago as being 25, it’s likely higher than that and yet our care system expects the most of those who have in many cases had the least.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

I am a firm believer that education is key and accessible education of high importance. I know that many people don’t understand the ways in which we don’t have gender equality. I consider myself a feminist and hugely supportive of accelerating the pace for change, but I also believe that achieving this has to be done by encouraging discussion. I don’t believe we achieve anything if people feel attacked, whereas taking a supportive educatory approach is more likely to lead to open discussion and reflection. I’ve had some brilliant conversations with people about issues around gender and sexuality where people have truly engaged. We live in a heteronormative patriarchal society and as a gay woman in business it can be very challenging at times, but I believe by understanding the differing levels of privilege we all have and honouring each other’s experiences and having respectful conversation we can achieve so much growth.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

Embrace your uniqueness, stop trying to fit into a mould that wasn’t built for you and dream big, all your wildest dreams can become a reality if you trust your intuition and have faith.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

I am in the process of stepping back from FABRIC to allow my colleagues Jay, Sophie and Hannah to grow their careers. I am launching a tech product @StellaTech this year with my business partner Danni Thompson, and I am aiming to invest a whole lot more into my personal life.