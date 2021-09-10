Sharmadean Reid MBE named the Veuve Clicquot Bold Future winner

Sharmadean Reid MBE is named the 2021 Veuve Clicquot Bold Future winner.

Sharmadean Reid MBE, Founder of The Stack World, has been awarded the Bold Future Award by Veuve Clicquot, which celebrates female entrepreneurship and up and coming leaders of the future.

The Stack World is a cross between a business membership federation and editorial outlet, launched to supercharge the value of the female economy by offering women a platform to source professional services, funding and mentorship from other female entrepreneurs and professionals.

The network, which evolved from Reid’s beauty professionals network BeautyStack, has acquired more than 1,000 paying members since launching in early 2021 and has already raised more than £3 million in funding, with Monzo founder Tom Blomfield among investors.

Speaking about her award, Sharmadean Reid MBE, The Stack World Founder and winner of the Bold Future Award 2021, said, “These awards enjoy a decades-long legacy of championing women who have turned ambition into success and I’m proud to celebrate this win after founding The Stack World with similar principles in mind.”

“Much of the language around businesswomen’s networks has traditionally focused on emotional support, whereas male networking groups often emphasise savvy connections and tangible opportunities.”

“The Stack World was launched to offer these practical business benefits to a new intersectional generation of businesswomen, providing access to much-needed financing, valuable new customers and relevant advice that can be put into practice straight away to drive revenue growth.”

“We’re on track to reach 10,000 members within our first 12 months and my goal is to be back here within a few years celebrating a Stack World member as a future Bold Woman Award winner.”