Sharmadean Reid MBE named the Veuve Clicquot Bold Future winner

Sharmadean Reid MBE, Founder of The Stack World, has been awarded the Bold Future Award by Veuve Clicquot, which celebrates female entrepreneurship and up and coming leaders of the future.
The Stack World is a cross between a business membership federation and editorial outlet, launched to supercharge the value of the female economy by offering women a platform to source professional services, funding and mentorship from other female entrepreneurs and professionals.
The network, which evolved from Reid’s beauty professionals network BeautyStack, has acquired more than 1,000 paying members since launching in early 2021 and has already raised more than £3 million in funding, with Monzo founder Tom Blomfield among investors.
Speaking about her award, Sharmadean Reid MBE, The Stack World Founder and winner of the Bold Future Award 2021, said, “These awards enjoy a decades-long legacy of championing women who have turned ambition into success and I’m proud to celebrate this win after founding The Stack World with similar principles in mind.”
“Much of the language around businesswomen’s networks has traditionally focused on emotional support, whereas male networking groups often emphasise savvy connections and tangible opportunities.”
“The Stack World was launched to offer these practical business benefits to a new intersectional generation of businesswomen, providing access to much-needed financing, valuable new customers and relevant advice that can be put into practice straight away to drive revenue growth.”
“We’re on track to reach 10,000 members within our first 12 months and my goal is to be back here within a few years celebrating a Stack World member as a future Bold Woman Award winner.”
Gilbert led the development of the University of Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine. She was recognised not just for her most recent work but her decade of experience in developing cutting edge vaccines at Oxford with university spinout Vaccitech.
Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, winner of the Bold Woman Award 2021, said, “What an honour to receive this award, amongst a shortlist of women who are all so exceptional in their fields.”
“It is fantastic to get recognition from such a prestigious award and I am truly grateful.”
“For the last 18 months a dedicated team worked hard to deliver the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.”
“It illustrates what can be achieved when academic institutions and the private sector work together and this is something we must build on.”
“We salute the success of the vaccine rollout by the NHS in the UK, but there is still much to be done globally.”
The Bold Woman Award is a modern evolution of the Business Woman Award, which has been running since 1972 and is the first and longest-running international accolade of its kind. Since they began, the awards have recognised innovation, audacious female leadership and entrepreneurism across the UK. The panel of judges look to those women who emulate the qualities of Madame Clicquot, an original trailblazer known for her enterprising spirit, as well as her courage and determination necessary to accomplish her goals. Nominees are assessed across four key pillars, from successfully reinventing traditions and demonstrating entrepreneurial daring, to championing better representation of female leaders and maintaining an ethical approach.
Jean-Marc Gallot, President of Veuve Clicquot, added, “It has been an unprecedented year and this year’s winners truly reflect the extraordinary circumstances that we have found ourselves in.”
“They have demonstrated pioneering female leadership and innovation and contributed to much more than simply business growth.”
“Madame Clicquot took risks and pushed boundaries at a time when women weren’t even able to open a bank account, and it is an honour to be able to celebrate women that very much reflect her trailblazing spirit.”