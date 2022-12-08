0
08/12/2022
WeAreTechWomen celebrates its incredible 2022 TechWomen100 Award Winners at a prestigious ceremony

Kindly hosted by QEII Centre in their incredible Churchill Suite, over 400 winners, sponsors, judges and guests celebrated and enjoyed a three-course meal and champagne reception to toast the TechWomen100 finalists’ achievements. The evening was facilitated by Julia Streets, CEO, Streets Consulting and attendees were welcomed by Vanessa Vallely OBE, Managing Director, WeAreTheCity; headline sponsors, Amy Williams, Barclays; our charity partners, Tech She Can; and our education partners, Durham University. Attendees were also given the opportunity to network with each other, sponsors and judges and to celebrate their achievements.

Kicking off the proceedings and inspiring the guests, Vallely said:

“I am so incredibly proud of every single woman in this room. […] We are a family and a community. We are with you for life.”

Representatives of each of the award’s sponsors then invited winners to the stage, to collect their awards. Speakers praised the emerging talent within the room and called out for more women to put themselves forward for tech roles.

During the evening, we also heard from the amazing Sophie Neary, who gave an empowering speech where she passionately encouraged our winners to shout about their win:

Own your prize, take pride in your achievements, hold your heads up high, and celebrate and share your sucess. Blast it on LinkedIn, because it doesn’t just matter for you, it matters because we must keep celebrating women’s achievements, so that we are all fairly recognised for the contributions that we make. You cannot be what you cannot see, and each of us must play our part in helping to make the world fairer, to ensure that it won’t take 100 years, that’s five generations, for us to get to equal pay.

Individual Award Winners

To round off the evening, we celebrated our seven other award winners:

Champion Award Winner

Company Award Winner

Network Award Winner

Global Award for Achievement Winner

Editor’s Choice Award Winner

Lifetime Achievement Award Winner

Public Vote Award Winner

Tech she can logoDuring the evening, guests were also invited to donate to our official charity partner, Tech She Can, an organisation working to attract more women and girls into tech careers, changing the ratio of Women In Tech.

Funds raised from the ceremony will go towards developing new resources and initiatives to reach more girls and women across all stages of their lives – giving them the opportunity to play an equal role in developing the technology that shapes our world.

WeAreTechWomen are astonished with the level of achievement and determination in every single one of our award-winners, and could not be more proud. As the 2022 TechWomen100 Awards come to an end, we are reminded that award ceremonies like these are essential in appreciating incredible women in technology, as well as inspiring the next generation of brilliant women technologists.

Nominations for the 2023 Rising Star Awards open on 16th January 2023, where you will be able to once again nominate incredible women in technology, science and engineering, digital, and many other industries. You can find out more here.

