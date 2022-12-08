WeAreTechWomen celebrates its incredible 2022 TechWomen100 Award Winners at a prestigious ceremony

Kindly hosted by QEII Centre in their incredible Churchill Suite, over 400 winners, sponsors, judges and guests celebrated and enjoyed a three-course meal and champagne reception to toast the TechWomen100 finalists’ achievements. The evening was facilitated by Julia Streets, CEO, Streets Consulting and attendees were welcomed by Vanessa Vallely OBE, Managing Director, WeAreTheCity; headline sponsors, Amy Williams, Barclays; our charity partners, Tech She Can; and our education partners, Durham University. Attendees were also given the opportunity to network with each other, sponsors and judges and to celebrate their achievements.
Kicking off the proceedings and inspiring the guests, Vallely said:
“I am so incredibly proud of every single woman in this room. […] We are a family and a community. We are with you for life.”
Representatives of each of the award’s sponsors then invited winners to the stage, to collect their awards. Speakers praised the emerging talent within the room and called out for more women to put themselves forward for tech roles.
During the evening, we also heard from the amazing Sophie Neary, who gave an empowering speech where she passionately encouraged our winners to shout about their win:
“Own your prize, take pride in your achievements, hold your heads up high, and celebrate and share your sucess. Blast it on LinkedIn, because it doesn’t just matter for you, it matters because we must keep celebrating women’s achievements, so that we are all fairly recognised for the contributions that we make. You cannot be what you cannot see, and each of us must play our part in helping to make the world fairer, to ensure that it won’t take 100 years, that’s five generations, for us to get to equal pay.“
As the ceremony drew to a close, it brought to an end a magical night of recognising women in technology. Let us take a look at our esteemed 2022 award winners.
There were an astonishing total 200 individual shortlisted nominees, and from there, judges narrowed it down to 100 outstanding women in technology. Take a look at our incredible winners receiving their awards:
Gemma Willman, NatWest Group
Gemma is a commercially focused Senior Transformation Director with a wealth of Technology experience in large corporate institutions and FinTech start-ups within the Banking industry.
Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched the leading open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017.
Barclays Women in Technology (WiT)
WiT aims to empower women of all levels and backgrounds to achieve their career aspirations in technology.
Amna Habiba, BloomED Foundation (formerly Global Creative Hub)
Amna is a 16-year-old Pakistani girl, and founder of BloomEd Foundation (formerly Global Creative Hub) where she designs safe innovation spaces for marginalized female adolescents.
Flavilla Fongang, Serial Entrepreneur, Author and Founder, 3 Colours Rule
Flavilla is an award-winning serial entrepreneur, an international and multilingual keynote speaker, and the founder of 3 Colours Rule, an award-winning branding and marketing agency.
Russ Shaw CBE, Founder of Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates
Russ is the founder of Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates. He originally founded Tech London Advocates in 2013 to ensure that an independent voice of the technology community was heard, but with a focus on the private sector.
Ekta Soni, WIPRO
Ekta is a passionate tech enthusiast with a track record of delivering business outcomes, balancing growth, profitability, revenue generation, and risk for more than two decades.
Funds raised from the ceremony will go towards developing new resources and initiatives to reach more girls and women across all stages of their lives – giving them the opportunity to play an equal role in developing the technology that shapes our world.
WeAreTechWomen are astonished with the level of achievement and determination in every single one of our award-winners, and could not be more proud. As the 2022 TechWomen100 Awards come to an end, we are reminded that award ceremonies like these are essential in appreciating incredible women in technology, as well as inspiring the next generation of brilliant women technologists.