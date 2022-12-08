WeAreTechWomen celebrates its incredible 2022 TechWomen100 Award Winners at a prestigious ceremony

Last night, WeAreTechWomen celebrated over 100 remarkable women, male allies & companies at the TechWomen100 Awards Ceremony!

Kindly hosted by QEII Centre in their incredible Churchill Suite, over 400 winners, sponsors, judges and guests celebrated and enjoyed a three-course meal and champagne reception to toast the TechWomen100 finalists’ achievements. The evening was facilitated by Julia Streets, CEO, Streets Consulting and attendees were welcomed by Vanessa Vallely OBE, Managing Director, WeAreTheCity; headline sponsors, Amy Williams, Barclays; our charity partners, Tech She Can; and our education partners, Durham University. Attendees were also given the opportunity to network with each other, sponsors and judges and to celebrate their achievements.

Kicking off the proceedings and inspiring the guests, Vallely said:

“I am so incredibly proud of every single woman in this room. […] We are a family and a community. We are with you for life.”

Representatives of each of the award’s sponsors then invited winners to the stage, to collect their awards. Speakers praised the emerging talent within the room and called out for more women to put themselves forward for tech roles.

During the evening, we also heard from the amazing Sophie Neary, who gave an empowering speech where she passionately encouraged our winners to shout about their win:

“Own your prize, take pride in your achievements, hold your heads up high, and celebrate and share your sucess. Blast it on LinkedIn, because it doesn’t just matter for you, it matters because we must keep celebrating women’s achievements, so that we are all fairly recognised for the contributions that we make. You cannot be what you cannot see, and each of us must play our part in helping to make the world fairer, to ensure that it won’t take 100 years, that’s five generations, for us to get to equal pay.“

As the ceremony drew to a close, it brought to an end a magical night of recognising women in technology. Let us take a look at our esteemed 2022 award winners.

Individual Award Winners

There were an astonishing total 200 individual shortlisted nominees, and from there, judges narrowed it down to 100 outstanding women in technology. Take a look at our incredible winners receiving their awards: