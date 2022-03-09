WeAreTheCity talks career journeys, shaping the next generation & advice with Hopin’s female leaders

Wei Gao is Chief Operating Officer at Hopin, the leading shared experiences platform that enables immersive and interactive connection from anywhere. In her role, Wei leads operations at one of the fastest growing companies and oversees innovation of Hopin’s shared experiences platform.

Prior to Hopin, Wei was Vice President of Amazon Grocery and served as Technical Advisor to Jeff Bezos. In her nearly 16 years at Amazon, Wei delivered significant improvements to customer experience and business performance in eCommerce, Kindle, and Supply Chain Technologies. She brings deep expertise in organizational transformation, data-driven decision making, and intelligence-based automation.

Wei is a member of the Pacific Science Center Board, the Board of Visitors at the School of Information and Library Science at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, and previously served on the Robert Chinn Foundation Board. Wei is a champion for DEI as she was an executive advisor of Asians-at-Amazon affinity group, and in 2019 was recognized as “Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Tech” by the National Diversity Council.

Wei received her bachelor’s degree in Finance from the Nankai University and her master’s degree in Information Science from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.