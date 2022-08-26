Why including men in the gender equality challenge is the key to changing bias, breaking silos & broadening perspectives

Article provided by Philippa White, Founder and CEO of TIE

Did you know that to tackle the gender equality challenge in countries around the world, boys and men are a vital part of the equation?

Of course they are. It’s impossible for women to tackle this alone. Boys and men must be a part of the solution.

And, to achieve such equality, we must disrupt the comfort zone that society has created around men and age-old styles of alpha leadership. Both because men have dominated most corporate hierarchies for too long and because the qualities and values associated with successful leadership are often revered in male leaders and criticised when exhibited by female leaders.

The status quo and erroneous belief about the superiority of males over females needs to be shattered from early on. And a new “diversity comfort” level needs to be created.

For years TIE has been disrupting the comfort zones of global seasoned professionals and igniting their humanity and ingenuity by connecting them with global challenges around the world.

We work with organisations in 25 countries, but one of the NGOs that comes to mind is a children’s rights organisation in India called Shaishav.

Shaishav is a grassroots NGO working out of Bhavnagar, Gujarat, India. They work with and for marginalized children, as a completely participatory, child-rights NGO. They believe that all children should enjoy basic rights and experience the joys of childhood equally; that all children should become productive, socially sensitive, and democratically skilled citizens.

A crucial, often-overlooked element to empowering girls is the sensitization of boys. And when it comes to Shaishav’s gender work, they work closely with adolescent boys and instil in them empathy for girls, which in turn instils respect, and makes them view girls as equals.

We can learn a lot from these organisations. One image from our work with Shaishav stands out – of boys and girls marching in the streets, united, using their voices to show the world they are in this fight together.

Men aren’t the problem. And it’s not just about Girl Power being the solution.

The reality is that we live as part of communities, as part of families, as part of organisations. Cutting boys and men out of the conversation and as part of the solution won’t make the problems go away. In fact, creating a “them and us” situation will only make the problem worse. We see this in politics, we see this in global crises, we see this when it comes to borders, and we see this in the gender discussion. In fact, the Lean In Foundation found that in the post #MeToo era, 60% of male managers say they are uncomfortable mentoring, socialising or working alone with women, leaving women with less access to leadership opportunities than prior to the movement.

Transforming the way boys become men is a key strategy to achieving gender justice. But also, involving men in the real challenges women face and having them be part of the solution, is the only way forward.