Why we still need to make the world a safer place for women

Here’s another tip; don’t post real-time selfies, give away your location, or post where you’re going to be later on. Kim Kardashian did, and she ended up having a lot of her jewellery stolen.

Advances in technology and proliferating social media platforms fuel a number of the ways in which attackers’ scam, intimidate and abuse their victims. For example, Tinder is the dating app most targeted by fraud. “It’s far too easy to set up a fake profile on an online dating site or social media” – Jason Costain, Head of Fraud Prevention NatWest.

The same advances in technology mean there are now many safety apps that have received a great deal of publicity, one is even backed by the government, and to a degree they all do the same thing, or a variation of, tracking an individual and alerting a named contact should destination times be missed. A useful tool to have.

But here’s the elephant in the room. Will such an app prevent your drink being spiked? Will it prevent you from being harassed? Will it prevent someone from physically attacking you?

So don’t make the mistake of being over reliant on technology.

Limit your screen time in public

When coming or going to work, never be pre occupied with your phone, or wear headphones especially when walking. You need all your senses to be focused on your surroundings. If taking the train, always go for the middle carriages – they tend to be the busiest, and thus offer more safety.

Be prepared

Prepare yourself with safety products you can easily carry with you at all times. Allowing you to be safe in the knowledge that you are secure and in control of your safety when out.

There are many different types of legal rape alarms available to purchase, such as easy activation alarms which will continue to operate even if dropped on the ground, those with ultraviolet tracers with repulsive odours or with strobe lights. There are products that will prevent your drink being spiked, and kits available to test your drinks should you be concerned. Carry an emergency phone charger, and if you’re staying away overnight and feel vulnerable, what could offer more protection than a portable door lock as additional security.

In an age when time is the most precious commodity, it can be time consuming researching which personal safety products to use and trust. Which is why it’s important to find a trusted retailer such as Life Centric, the recognised leader in personal safety. They also provide advice on various topics related to personal safety, and will shortly have an online course on how to stay safe when out and about.

Remember, if you’re being attacked, you are permitted to use ‘reasonable force to protect yourself’.

Above all else, it’s about being vigilant, being prepared and staying safe.

About the author

Ajay Ahluwalia was brought up in a female dominated environment, and experienced racism and bullying in his personal and professional life. As the founder of Life Centric, Ajay is acutely aware of the need to fight all forms of unjust behaviour, whilst remaining empathetic with the basic right of all people, especially females, to feel safe and secure.

Following this stance to do the right thing and working towards the greater good for everyone, Life Centrica’s mission is to help people protect themselves allowing them to feel secure and safer. After all, as Ajay says ‘you’d take an umbrella out in case in rains, so why not take a personal safety pack with you on a night out’?

Personal safety packs are available to purchase at https://life-centric.com/shop/ retailing at £60+VAT, items can also be purchased separately.

*These products do not guarantee safety but will provide the comfort that you are doing what you can to protect yourself and be in control of your own safety.