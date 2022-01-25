Behind the Cover with Jaspreet Kaur, Author of Brown Girl Like Me

WeAreTheCity are proud to introduce “Behind the Cover”, our new series of interviews with incredible authors.

In the latest in the series, our founder, Vanessa Vallely OBE, interviewed award-winning Poet, Writer and Rising Star alumni, Jaspreet Kaur about her upcoming book, Brown Girl Like Me.

Join Vanessa and Jaspreet as they discuss Jaspreet’s new book, her journey, breaking stereotypes, and role models.

Brown Girl Like Me is an essential guidebook for South Asian women and girls on how to deal with growing up brown, female, marginalized and opinionated.

Author Jaspreet Kaur pulls no punches, tackling difficult topics from mental health and menstruation stigma to education and beauty standards, from feminism to cultural appropriation and microaggressions. It will also address tough questions:

Can you be a brown feminist without rejecting your own culture?

Why are Asian girls the second highest performing group of students in the country, yet this isn’t reflected in universities and head offices?

An inspiring memoir and manifesto which aims to empower, support and equip women with the confidence and tools they need to navigate the difficulties which come with an intersectional identity. Jaspreet unpacks key issues such as the home, the media, the workplace, education, mental health, culture, confidence and the body, to help Asian women understand and tackle the issues that affect them, and help them be in the driving seat of their own lives.

Illustrated with personal stories alongside academic insight showing what life is really like for Asian women from all walks of life in the UK. Part toolkit, part call-to-arms, Brown Girl Like Me is essential reading for South Asian women as well as people with an interest in feminism and cultural issues, and will educate, inspire and spark urgent conversations for change.

Brown Girl Like Me is available to pre-order now. You can get your copy here.

Watch the interview below