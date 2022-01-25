Behind the Cover with Jaspreet Kaur, Author of Brown Girl Like Me

In the latest in the series, our founder, Vanessa Vallely OBE, interviewed award-winning Poet, Writer and Rising Star alumni, Jaspreet Kaur about her upcoming book, Brown Girl Like Me.
Join Vanessa and Jaspreet as they discuss Jaspreet’s new book, her journey, breaking stereotypes, and role models.
Brown Girl Like Me is an essential guidebook for South Asian women and girls on how to deal with growing up brown, female, marginalized and opinionated.
Author Jaspreet Kaur pulls no punches, tackling difficult topics from mental health and menstruation stigma to education and beauty standards, from feminism to cultural appropriation and microaggressions. It will also address tough questions:
An inspiring memoir and manifesto which aims to empower, support and equip women with the confidence and tools they need to navigate the difficulties which come with an intersectional identity. Jaspreet unpacks key issues such as the home, the media, the workplace, education, mental health, culture, confidence and the body, to help Asian women understand and tackle the issues that affect them, and help them be in the driving seat of their own lives.
Illustrated with personal stories alongside academic insight showing what life is really like for Asian women from all walks of life in the UK. Part toolkit, part call-to-arms, Brown Girl Like Me is essential reading for South Asian women as well as people with an interest in feminism and cultural issues, and will educate, inspire and spark urgent conversations for change.
Brown Girl Like Me is available to pre-order now. You can get your copy here.
On Wednesday 9th February, Vanessa Vallely OBE will go LIVE on Instagram, in conversation with Jaspreet Kaur.
Jaspreet Kaur, better known as Behind the Netra for her poetry, is an award-winning spoken word artist and writer from East London. She is also an educator and has taught History, Sociology & Politics in secondary schools across London. With an academic background in both history and gender studies & a passion for social justice, Jaspreet has been committed to using her writing and spoken word to tackle gender discrimination, mental health stigma, the postcolonial immigrant experience, & taboo issues within the South Asian community.
She has performed at a number of events including performances – the Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, Theatre Royal London, Oxford and Cambridge University, London City Hall and the House of Lords.
Jaspreet has been awarded the Asian Women of Achievement Award for her work in Arts and Culture, the ‘WeAreTheCity’ Rising Star Award in Education.