Challenges of Working Mums: Why anger can be a positive and useful emotion

Working mums face a genuine challenge of managing the many different roles, identities, and responsibilities of work-life and parenting life.

We all know how stressful parenting can be. The multitasking and energy required. The weight of responsibility and how much this all tends to fall on the shoulders of women. Working mums also have the responsibility and pressure to succeed in their careers, to show up for their clients, teams and employers. The stress and burnout that working mums face can lead to anger and frustration, potentially derailing their work and home life. Yet, while coming from a dark place, all this anger can bring some light and power into working mothers’ lives.

Anger can be a positive and valuable emotion as it keeps us safe. It protects and respects boundaries, needs, values and identity. All we need to do is to pause and listen. To become more aware of our anger, to make more space for the sensations in the emotions, our embodied experience of anger. Allowing anger into our lives will ironically make us less angry and less reactive to our anger. So next time you are feeling the anger and rage rise, take a moment to check in with yourself. Where are you feeling this in your body? What time of day is it? Where are you, and who are you with? This process will start to bring awareness to your anger.

How can we then make this emotion useful? Reframe anger as an emotion that respects and protects our values, needs and boundaries. Next time you feel rage and frustration, ask yourself, what do I need right now at this moment that I am not getting? Am I feeling undervalued, or do I feel my values are being disrespected? Or is it a boundary that isn’t being respected and needs protecting? Or is it all three that needs reassessing and realigning? Values, needs and boundaries are linked and are all extremely important. Anger, therefore, allows us to get back in touch and reassess our values, needs and boundaries.