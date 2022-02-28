0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
28/02/2022

Empathy in the Workplace White Paper | Shola Kaye

Home > Resources > Gender Reports > Empathy in the Workplace White Paper | Shola Kaye

Empathy in the workplace white paper, Shola Kaye

Empathy in the Workplace: foster belonging and retain talent

Insights and strategies from three executive roundtable discussions with fifteen international HR leaders, supported by up-to-date survey data. Created by Shola Kaye Ltd in partnership with HRD Network.

What’s inside:

  • COMPELLING RESEARCH on the role of empathy when creating a loyal, inclusive culture
  • EMPATHY & LEADERSHIP – key actions your senior leaders and managers need to take
  • EMPATHY, CULTURE & BELONGING – what you can do to help engagement flourish
  • BUILDING A BUSINESS CASE – step by step strategies to win over your senior decision makers

A must-read document for senior leaders, HR directors, diversity equity & inclusion executives, and talent development professionals.

DOWNLOAD THE REPORT
One Tech World Ad Banner (1)

Read more like this

Related Posts

diverse range of people on a board, women on boards
22/02/2022

Almost 40% of UK FTSE 100 board positions are now held by women

,
FTSE Women Leaders
22/02/2022

FTSE Women Leaders Review | Achieving Gender Balance

16/11/2021

Only 19 per cent of female journalists believe there is adequate gender diversity in UK journalism

,
18/10/2021

Culture of silence around menopause is blocking female career progression & talent retention

, ,

Comment on this

X