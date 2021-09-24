Inspirational Woman: Claire Namukolo | Founder, Hair Heals Organisation & Director, Cheshire Fashion Week

While many of the things I have accomplished are not significant, to me they count just as much. Seating with someone who is experiencing long term alopecia for over an hour and listening, because even just the act of listening is an achievement. However, others are just as significant like my professional accomplishments that include establishing Cheshire Fashion Week as the North’s most sought-after fashion week for designers, brands, and models from throughout the UK, a vision deemed impossible at the beginning, publishing The Guide Cheshire and working with the BBC through Hair Heals Organisation as the creative producer of the Alopecia Is Fashion viral campaign come to mind. Nevertheless, I am a very proud mom, and I adore my son. Being a mother is my greatest accomplishment, and my fiance getting on his Knees to ask that MM word really.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

As a result of my absence from social media, I have so much time to focus on refining my craft and reflecting on my achievements, both of which are key elements to succeeding. Being alone seems to be frowned upon in today’s society? I find that most of my great ideas have come to me while I am alone rather than in a group, so getting some alone time works for me in achieving success and I enjoy working without distractions and maintaining mental health. Some of the greatest inventions and ideas have come from being alone and thinking, like my idol Sir Isaac Newton. It doesn’t work for everyone, as I know. Mental agility is another secret to my success. Participating in sports has taught me a lot, such as mental resilience and not letting what others think to affect me, allowing them an opinion and knowing that I also have my own of them makes it ever so easy to achieve success. As I learn the secrets to my success, I am sure there are many more that I will discover through trial and error.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

My mentors have been many, not just one. I surround myself with a small circle of trusted confidants who I gather knowledge from based on their true accomplishments, reputation and experiences. I’m sure I’ve gathered mentors along the way too, since I don’t think there is one. When it comes to being mentored, I get it only from individuals who have excelled in an area I wish to excel in. I avoid anyone who is keen on mentoring me or giving me advice without asking for it. Some of my most valuable mentorships have come through passing conversations because I asked the right questions. To me, most people don’t have the ability or desire to mentor, no matter where they are in their careers or what they insist they know, so I tend to do my best not to take on a mentor role with anyone myself.

You’re on a mission to change attitudes and raise awareness for hair loss – what would be your advice for anyone with Alopecia and hair loss?

I encourage anyone with alopecia to seek out creative, media, and arts jobs within the fashion, creative, and media industries to increase awareness and representation. You are beautiful; you need to be represented in television ads, TV shows, TV presenter roles, arts exhibitions, galleries, fashion weeks, magazine roles, and many more sectors that are defining what beauty is at the moment. It is my mission to make sure, when I walk in places and industries that define beauty, those with alopecia are represented and visible.