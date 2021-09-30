0
30/09/2021
,

The Invisibility Report | GenM

For The Invisibility Report, GenM asked 2,000 UK women between 35-60 about the menopause.

They wanted to understand how they felt, what they knew, what they desperately needed – and what they wanted. This level of insight has not been available until now. Never before has such a wide age group – including women who are not yet in menopause – been sampled on this topic.

This report reveals the true extent to which the menopause impacts women, and those transitioning, in the UK today. The report captures a new depth of insight on the distinct lack of support, education or knowledge on the menopause, as well as the extent to which women in our society are suffering in silence.

