17/03/2022
, ,

WeAreTheCity relaunches face-to-face events with Publicis Sapient & Mairi McHaffie

WeAreTheCity IWD Event 2022 at Publicis Sapient

Last night WeAreTheCity welcomed over 35 incredible women to our first in-person gathering of 2022.

The event focused on unconscious bias and what we can do as individuals to challenge our own thinking and be more inclusive.  The event was open by Fifi Ahmed, Director, Public Sapient followed by WeAreTheCity’s founder, Vanessa Vallely OBE, who speed networked the group to create connections for the future.

Our keynote speaker, Mairi McHaffie from SceneChange Creative Consultants shared her keynote with the audience which talked about “Fight, Flight and Unconscious Bias”. This hugely interactive session provoked so much thought as to how individuals see things in different ways and the assumptions we make based on what we see.

A huge thank you to Mairi for sharing her expertise with the group and to Publicis Sapient for hosting our community.

View images from the event below:
Our next Thrive event will take place in May – more details to follow!

About Thrive

Thrive is the new brand for what was previously WeAreTheCity’s Careers Club. Thrive provides a series of in person events every quarter to enable Women in Business to make connections and learn new skills. There is no membership, individuals are welcome to attend ticketed sessions that suit their schedules. Events will be published on our websites and social channels.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

