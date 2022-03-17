WeAreTheCity relaunches face-to-face events with Publicis Sapient & Mairi McHaffie

Last night WeAreTheCity welcomed over 35 incredible women to our first in-person gathering of 2022.

The event focused on unconscious bias and what we can do as individuals to challenge our own thinking and be more inclusive. The event was open by Fifi Ahmed, Director, Public Sapient followed by WeAreTheCity’s founder, Vanessa Vallely OBE, who speed networked the group to create connections for the future.

Our keynote speaker, Mairi McHaffie from SceneChange Creative Consultants shared her keynote with the audience which talked about “Fight, Flight and Unconscious Bias”. This hugely interactive session provoked so much thought as to how individuals see things in different ways and the assumptions we make based on what we see.

A huge thank you to Mairi for sharing her expertise with the group and to Publicis Sapient for hosting our community.

View images from the event below: