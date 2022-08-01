19/09/2022: WeAreVirtual: How to leverage LinkedIn as an introvert, empath or HSP | Jennifer Corcoran

About Jen

As an award-winning social media influencer, Jennifer Corcoran knows a thing or two about leaving her comfort zone behind. She uses her experience to help others achieve sustained visibility and success.

Too many of us feel lost when it comes to selling ourselves or our businesses online. Jennifer’s mission is to help entrepreneurs, individuals and businesses stand out on LinkedIn. Her business, My Super Connector, proves that you don’t need to be the loudest person in the room to get noticed.

While working in The City as an executive PA, Jennifer used social media to elevate her reputation. This helped her win regional, national and global awards. A back injury cut her City career short but led Jennifer to find her true calling – as a LinkedIn trainer and networking adviser.

Jennifer is more than a skilled social media scheduler or self-pronounced “Expert”. Her talent and hard work are evident in her list of qualifications and awards, making her one of the UK’s most successful LinkedIn trainers. As a Pitman-accredited LinkedIn trainer, she has qualified in LinkedIn and Social media for business. Her expertise is evident in her list of prestigious awards such as Social Media Influencer of the Year in the Venus Awards. She has also been spotlighted in national campaigns such as F-Entrepreneur and holds 3rd place on the #LinkedInRockstars list.

Jennifer’s clients include London South Bank University, London Chamber of Commerce, Exeter College, the FSB and Enterprise Nation. Her work has been featured in many publications and websites including The Guardian, BrightTALK, Grow Exeter and LBC.

Learn more about Jennifer and her work at MySuperConnector.co.uk.