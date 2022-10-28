08/11/2022: WeAreVirtual: Authentic Personal Branding | Jaz Broughton

Let’s talk about personal branding, what it is and isn’t and where to get started.
Taking an inside-out approach to being intentional with a personal brand is a powerful career shift; both inside an organisation, in the industry and online. Standing out for all the right reasons starts from within.
Outcomes include:
Understanding what a personal brand is and isn’t
Exploring online and offline applications of personal brand
Exploring values as a foundation for effective personal brand
Creating an action plan for starting and continuing to build an impactful personal brand
Jaz Broughton is on a mission to work with 10,000 high-achievers to grow their careers, commit to their dreams and create a limitless career without over-whelm or compromise. Jaz is passionate about helping people and processes grow to their full phenomenal potential. She is a certified life coach, podcast host, and community manager for Mixpanel, an analytics company used by 30% of The Fortune 100.