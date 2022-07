T his event will see Speakers for Schools celebrate Black History Month through a panel event focussing on this year’s Black History Month theme of ‘Time for Change: Actions not Words’.

Our panel will focus on the importance of allyship and advocacy, with our panel members sharing experiences, suggestions and examples of making change through actions, not just words. There will be an opportunity for a Q&A with audience members once we have had the panel discussion.

We will also hear from Speakers for Schools with important impact data on Black young people who have accessed and benefitted from our Programmes.