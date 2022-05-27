0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
27/05/2022

22/06/2022: Imposter syndrome – a wicked problem to solve | Inclusive Companies

Home > Events > Recommended Events > 22/06/2022: Imposter syndrome – a wicked problem to solve | Inclusive Companies

Inclusive Companies Webinars

Behind the faces and in the minds of many successful people lurks a pervasive condition. It’s called the imposter syndrome.

It is highly prevalent in high achievers, women and people from underrepresented minority ethnic and religious groups. If left unchecked it can lead to a wide range of psycho-neuro-biological conditions such as stress, anxiety, and depression. Like all wicked problems the imposter syndrome can be difficult to solve due to its complexity, contradictory and ever-changing dynamic. This talk offers fresh perspectives on the syndrome and its mercurial nature. It explores a number of proven strategies and interventions to disrupt and resolve its insidious impact.

Objectives:

• How to understand Imposter Syndrome.
• How to interpret it.
• How to combat it.

BOOK YOUR TICKET

Discover more events

Related Posts

Maggies, london Night Hike
25/05/2022

30/09/2022: London Night Hike 2022 | Maggie’s

Rising Star Awards Ceremony 800x600
24/05/2022

14/07/2022: Rising Star Awards Ceremony

, , , ,
12/05/2022

27/05/22-28/05/22: Superwoman Fest 2022

Menopause in the Workplace, Online menopause centre eventMenopause in the Workplace, Online menopause centre event
10/05/2022

26/05/2022: Webinar: Menopause in the Workplace | Online Menopause Centre

Comment on this

X