22/06/2022: Imposter syndrome – a wicked problem to solve | Inclusive Companies

Behind the faces and in the minds of many successful people lurks a pervasive condition. It’s called the imposter syndrome.

It is highly prevalent in high achievers, women and people from underrepresented minority ethnic and religious groups. If left unchecked it can lead to a wide range of psycho-neuro-biological conditions such as stress, anxiety, and depression. Like all wicked problems the imposter syndrome can be difficult to solve due to its complexity, contradictory and ever-changing dynamic. This talk offers fresh perspectives on the syndrome and its mercurial nature. It explores a number of proven strategies and interventions to disrupt and resolve its insidious impact.

