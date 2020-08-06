Seven top tips for working and breastfeeding

Juggling work, household chores and breastfeeding is not easy.

Whilst it may seem more convenient to bottle feed, there’s no denying the health benefits your baby will receive from breast feeding during this crucial stage of their lives.

Here are seven top tips to do it all and still breastfeed your baby:

1) Try the pumping technique

This is the most efficient technique for working mothers. This enables you to store breast milk for at least 2-3 days.

2) A little preparation can go a long way…

Talk to your boss about your schedule. It’s actually a law that employees must offer their employees reasonable breaks and a suitable place to pump up to 1 year after their baby is born.

3) Bring the work to your baby

Try working from home one or two days a week, which will give you more time to breastfeed your baby on cue. You can work when your baby’s asleep or having a nap. Some mothers even work with you baby nearby or on their laps!

4) Communication with your spouse is key

If your spouse can take on more chores or responsibilities off your hands, this can free up your time to breastfeed.

5) Your health is your baby’s health

Breastfeeding transfers essential nutrients to your baby. Consume 3 meals a day rich in protein, complex carbohydrates, vegetables and healthy fats. If you struggle with time, there are many great food delivery services which can provide you with fresh nutritious food each day.

6) Ensure you get your daily dose of omega 3 fish oils

Omega 3 fish oils are essential for your baby’s health especially their brain health, it 60% fat after all. Try taking a high quality, purified fish oil supplement each day, which contains 200mg of DHA.

7) Stay hydrated

Dehydration can be a major issue faced by lactating mothers. It can and hinder milk production as well induce fatigue.

If you struggle to drink water throughout the day, try infusing water with mint, berries or lemon overnight for a tastier beverage.

About the author

Lily Soutter, Nutritional Therapist at Nuffield Health City Fitness and Wellbeing Gym – which has recently launched its new sports performance lab with everything you need for injury prevention including onsite Sports Physician, nutritional therapy, personal training, GP advice and high tech gait analysis and fitness testing equipment for measuring gas exchange and blood lactate levels.

www.nuffieldhealth.com

WeAreTheCity covers the latest female centric news stories from around the world, focusing on women in business, careers and current affairs. You can find all the latest gender news here.

Don’t forget, you can also follow us via our social media channels for the latest up-to-date gender news. Click to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.