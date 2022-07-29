0
29/07/2022
, ,

Get an exclusive 10% discount to The Times & The Sunday Times Life Lessons Festival

Life lessons festival

Hear from some of the world’s best-loved personalities from art, film, TV, politics, culture and beyond, as they come together to share their insightful stories and Life Lessons to inspire.

James Smith, Ella Mills, Elizabeth Day, David Gandy, Jake Humphrey & Professor Damian Hughes, Miquita Oliver, Kate Adie CBE, Sophie Tea, Raven Smith, Prof Nicola Rollock, Graeme Hall, Ed Stafford, Victoria Derbyshire, Chris Sweeney, and Dr Emeka Okorocha, join the already captivating line-up for this year’s The Times & The Sunday Times Life Lessons Festival, taking place at King’s Cross from 9 to 11 September 2022.

The three-day festival will explore stories, ideas, and attitudes, to inform and guide how to live a life without limits. Louis Theroux, Steven Bartlett, Jay Blades MBE, Dr Rangan Chatterjee, Caitlin Moran, Anya Hindmarch CBE as previously announced, will be taking centre stage to share their well-informed stories and life lessons to inspire.

Set in the heart of King’s Cross, London and the vibrant new district of Coal Drops Yard, Life Lessons Festival 2022 will offer a three-day programme of over 60 talks, with stimulating interviews and insightful panel discussions from over 100 immersive storytellers, world-renowned thinkers, experts, and visionaries.

WeAreTheCity are delighted to be able to offer a 10 per cent discount off ticket prices. Use code LIFEWATC10 for your discount.
X