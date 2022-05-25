30/09/2022: London Night Hike 2022 | Maggie’s

See London like you’ve never seen it before, passing some of London’s most iconic landmarks whilst helping to support people with cancer and their family and friends.

This is a 10 or 20 mile walk through London at night in support of Maggie’s.

Registration fees: £20 (early bird discount until 30th June), £29 full price

Option 1 – 10 miles

Route: One way (West London – Barts)

£150 sponsorship target

£150 can pay for one of our Getting Started sessions for people who have just been diagnosed, so they can find out everything they need to know about cancer and treatment.

Option 2 – 20 miles

Route: There And Back Again (West London – Barts – West London)

£225 sponsorship target

£240 can pay for two Managing Stress sessions for up to 12 people each, exploring ways to relax and find calmness when dealing with the challenges of cancer.