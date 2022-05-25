30/09/2022: London Night Hike 2022 | Maggie’s

See London like you’ve never seen it before, passing some of London’s most iconic landmarks whilst helping to support people with cancer and their family and friends.
This is a 10 or 20 mile walk through London at night in support of Maggie’s.
Registration fees: £20 (early bird discount until 30th June), £29 full price
£150 can pay for one of our Getting Started sessions for people who have just been diagnosed, so they can find out everything they need to know about cancer and treatment.
£240 can pay for two Managing Stress sessions for up to 12 people each, exploring ways to relax and find calmness when dealing with the challenges of cancer.
*This route is from Night Hike 2021 – we may make a couple of minor changes for the 2022 route based on previous attendees’ feedback.
Starting at Maggie’s West London Centre (W6 8RF), you’ll walk 10miles east along the Thames to Maggie’s Barts Centre (EC1A 7BE), passing iconic landmarks such as St Paul’s Cathedral.
If you decide to take on the 20 mile route, you’ll leave Barts Centre and walk back west through Soho and Kensington, finally finishing back at Maggie’s West London, completing the ultimate London Night Hike!
Expected timings:
WeAreTheCity and WeAreTechWomen members can use the promo code ‘WEARETHECITY’, which will provide a 10% discount.