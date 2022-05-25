0
25/05/2022
,

02/07/2022: London Pride Parade | European Pride in Aviation Network (EPAN)

London Pride Parade, European Pride in Aviation Network (EPAN)

Join us in the London 2022 Pride Parade!

We’re so so pleased to be returning to London Pride for 2022, which marks the first time the parade has taken place in the capital since 2019 as well as celebrating 50 years since the first Pride took place in the United Kingdom.

EPAN have secured a walking group to march through central London on the parade route which this year will trace part of the historic route from the original 1972 pride march, from Hyde Park Corner to Piccadilly Circus, before heading down to finish at Embankment.

REGISTER HERE

